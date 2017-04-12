Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to hike Muslim, ST quotas despite strong objection from BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 2:27 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor ES L Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and briefed him on the proposals.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has decided to increase reservation for BC-E Category (Muslim minorities) despite strong objection from the BJP. The reservation will also be extended to Scheduled Tribes.

The TRS government had promised 12 per cent reservations each for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes, but the hike recommended by BC and ST commissions has been kept a secret. On Tuesday, the BC Commission, headed by B.S. Ramulu, met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office and submitted its report with recommendations to increase the Backward Muslim quota. Currently, they have 4 per cent reservation.

According to the Chief Minister’s earlier statement in the Assembly, after passing the enhanced quota Bills, the State would request the Central Government to allow the quota Bill inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from legal scrutiny.

The overall quota, presently 50 per cent as per a 1992 Supreme Court cap, will be increased to over 60 per cent depending upon the enhancement.

The State Government wants the Centre to protect the quota legislation on par with the 69 per cent reservation that was implemented in Tamil Nadu and included in the 9th Schedule.

Mr. Rao called on Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and briefed him on the proposals. He has summoned a Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, Begumpet, on Wednesday evening.

Muslim quota may go up to 9 per cent
The Chief Minister also decided to convene the special Assembly session starting from April 16 to pass both quota Bills and the GST Bill. Since the Assembly session was not prorogued by the Governor yet, Speaker S.Madhusudana Chary can summon the House that was adjourned sine die last month.

A source said Muslim quota may be increased from the present 4 per cent to 7 or 9 per cent and ST quota from 6 per cent to 9 per cent based on the population and to avoid legal tangle though KCR desires 12 per cent. However, BC Commission members refused to comment.

MIM, a TRS ally, asked the government to be cautious, take legal approval and avoid rejection of reservation to Muslims. BJP has opposed reservation based on religion and is sure to kick up a row.

The BC Commission had submitted a report on the education and sociological backwardness among BC-E category communities, Muslim minorities, and recommended that they needed attention and support.

“The State government, based on the Commission's report, will have a wide range of discussions with communities concerned and take measures for the development and welfare of these communities,” a CMO release said.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

