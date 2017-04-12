 LIVE !  :  Rohit sharma and David Warner are set to go up in arms against each other on Wednesday, at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma and co look to halt Sunrisers juggernaut
 
Sri Sri’s Art of Living destroyed Yamuna floodplains: NGT

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 12, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 7:32 pm IST
Rehabilitation will cost Rs 13.29 crore and take almost 10 years, an expert committee has told the National Green Tribunal.
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointed Committee of Experts has found Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living (AOL) foundation responsible for destroying the entire Yamuna floodplain area used by the foundation for its event during the 'World Culture Festival' earlier in March 2016.

Rehabilitation will cost Rs 13.29 crore and take almost 10 years, said the committee has told the National Green Tribunal. It also asked the Art of Living Foundation and other agencies to bear the Rs 42 crore environment compensation, reported DNA.

The expert committee, headed by Shashi Shekhar, secretary of ministry of water resources, has informed the green panel that major restoration work has to be carried out to compensate for the damage to Yamuna floodplains.

“It has been estimated that approximately 120 hectares (about 300 acres) of floodplains of west (right bank) of the river Yamuna and about 50 hectares (120 acres) floodplains of the eastern side (left bank) of the river have been adversely impacted ecologically at different magnitudes,” it said.

The green body had last year allowed AOL to hold three- day ‘World Culture Festival’ of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living on the Yamuna floodplains while expressing its helplessness in banning the event because of “fait accompli”.

It, however, had imposed Rs 5 crore as interim environment compensation on the foundation for the event’s impact on the environment.

Initially, a four-member committee had recommended that AOL Foundation should pay Rs 100-120 crore as restoration cost for “extensive and severe damage” to the floodplains of Yamuna river.

Later, a seven-member expert committee had told NGT that the event organised on Yamuna has “completely destroyed” the riverbed.

The committee had observed that entire floodplain area used for the main event site between DND flyover and the Barapulla drain (on the right bank of river Yamuna) has been completely destroyed, not simply damaged.

“The ground is now totally levelled, compacted and hardened and is totally devoid of water bodies or depressions and almost completely devoid of any vegetation.

“The area where the grand stage was erected (and the area immediately behind it) is heavily consolidated - most likely with a different kind of external material used to level the ground and compress it.

“Huge amount of earth and debris have been dumped to construct the ramps for access from the DND flyover and from the two pontoon bridges across the Barapulla drain,” the expert committee had said.

The committee, in its 47-page report, has said that due to the three-day event, the floodplain has lost “almost all its natural vegetation” like trees, shrubs, tall grasses, aquatic vegetation including water hyacinth which provides habitat to large number of animals, insects and mud-dwelling organisms.

The panel has said that it will cost Rs 13.29 crore and take almost 10 years to rehabilitate the river floodplain.

