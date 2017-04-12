SP to feel heat as Yogi Adityanath orders probe into scam

Lucknow: In a major decision that is bound to have fare reaching consequences and also political fallout, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to probe all financial transactions above Rs 10 crore made by the 29 development authorities in the state in the past five years.

The decision comes after the CM had expressed his unhappiness with the quality of works carried out under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. The inquiry will include the money spent on the dream projects of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.