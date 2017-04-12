Nation, Current Affairs

Jadhav won't be executed soon; can appeal to army chief, Prez: Pak

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 12, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
Khawaja Asif also said executing Jadhav would not be 'premeditated murder' but the incidents in Kashmir are examples.
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)
 An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Former Indian Navy officer who has been given a death sentence in Pakistan had three ways he can appeal the sentence said Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Tuesday.

According to an NDTV report, Asif said that Jadhav can appeal his sentence within 60 days and also has the options of asking the army chief and the president for mercy pleas. He also ruled out immediate execution of Jadhav

Jadhav, 46, was awarded the death sentence by military field general court martial under the army act for his alleged involvement in terrorism and espionage. The death sentence was confirmed by army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking in the Senate, the upper house of parliament, the Pakistani defence minister said that Jadhav has the right to appeal against his death sentence within 60 days.

The sentence had sparked an angry reaction from India which said Jadhav’s execution would be treated as “premeditated murder.”

Asif dismissed Indian concerns that proper legal process was not observed in the trial. “There was nothing in the [legal] proceedings that was against the law,” he said.

He also rejected the charges of premeditated murder. “It’s not premeditated murder, what’s happening in Kashmir is (premeditated murder),” he alleged.

The minister further said that the trial of Jadhav went on “for three months”, rejecting rumours that he was hastily convicted. The minister said those working against the security of Pakistan would be treated with “iron hands.”

“Whether the enemies come from across the border or within Pakistan, they will receive punishment,” he said.

He said that Jadhav had confessed his crime in the confessional statement, which is available on record.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was “a serving officer in the Indian Navy.”

The Pakistan Army had also released a “confessional video” of Jadhav after his arrest.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

The incident is expected to further deteriorate already strained Indo-Pak ties which were hit after deadly attacks in Pathankot and Uri by Pakistan-based terrorists last year.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, death sentence, khawaja asif, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Pakistan's High Commissioner Abdul Basit leaves after attending a programme of Centre for Peace and Progress in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Kulbhushan death row: Basit mobbed at Delhi event, protests outside Pak HC

Abdul Basit was chased by reporters on the stairscase and in the venue lawns until he sped away in his car.
12 Apr 2017 9:41 AM
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: File)

Kulbhushan has 60 days to appeal death sentence: Pak Defence minister

Khawaja Asif also said executing Jadhav would not be 'premeditated murder' but the incidents in Kashmir are examples.
11 Apr 2017 7:20 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
 

HTC U Ultra receives a Rs 7,000 price cut

HTC U Ultra launched in January
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM questions Oppn over stalling of OBC Bill in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

DMK leaders meet Governor Rao, demands dismissal of TN CM

Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (Photo: File)

Telangana woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment in video, kills self

The victim hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets. (Photo: YouTube)

It's high time to disintegrate undemocratic Pak: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Girl child welfare next on Adityanath govt's list

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham