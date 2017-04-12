Nation, Current Affairs

In Maharashtra, a village awaits Kulbhushan Jadhav's return

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 10:23 am IST
A villager said that Jadhav has built a house in his farm at Javli and used to visit the village two-three times a year.
An image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016. (Photo: AP)
 An image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Residents of a small village in western Maharashtra are hoping that despite the odds stacked heavily against their local lad Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death in Pakistan, will return home.

People in Jadhav's native Javli village in Satara district condemned Pakistan and demanded the release of Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer sentenced to death yesterday by a Pakistan army court on alleged "espionage" charges.

A villager said that Jadhav has built a house in his farm at Javli and used to visit the village two-three times a year.

"The Indian government should get him released at any cost. It is their responsibility. India should pressurise Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav," the villager said.

"It is our request that he should be released as early as possible. Indian government should apply twice the pressure and efforts it did while securing the release of Armyman Chandu Chavan," he said.

22-year-old Chavan had crossed into Pakistan on September 29 last year, the day India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 days after an attack by suspected Pakistani militants on a camp in Uri that killed 19 soldiers.

He was handed over to India on January 21, after four months in captivity.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, death sentence, indian spy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RIP Windows Vista: Microsoft scraps its 'disastrous' OS

(Representational image)
 

WhatsApp to add new GIF option to its platform

(Representational image)
 

Sunil hilariously takes dig at Kapil and his shoe-hurling incident

The mid-flight fight betwen Sunil and Kapil had dominated headlines few days back.
 

Samsung delays launch of Bixby voice assistant on Galaxy S8

With the launch of Bixby, Samsung was aiming to break into a surging market of voice- activated virtual assistants
 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh moving towards liquor prohibition: Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh

Kulbhushan death row: Basit mobbed at Delhi event, protests outside Pak HC

Pakistan's High Commissioner Abdul Basit leaves after attending a programme of Centre for Peace and Progress in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Undisclosed income of 5,400 crore detected post-demonetisation: Jaitley

Representational image

BJP leader offers Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

DC Exclusive: Ban or not, drive ‘high’ on highways

The liquor mafia continues to function with the help of corrupt cops and excise officials, with hooch being sold in dhabas and even kirana stores.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham