Nation, Current Affairs

Fresh non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation matter

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
An 'open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution unlike 'NBW'.
Vijay Mallya
 Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an open ended non-bailable warrant against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in a case of allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation matter.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate submitted that non-bailable warrant issued on November 4 last year by the court has not been executed and it needs more time to do so.

An 'open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution unlike 'NBW'.

The court, which put up the matter for next hearing on November 8, however, asked the agency to file a progress report in this regard within two months.

Tags: vijay mallya, fera violation matter, non bailable warrant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man loses life as selfie with cobra goes horribly wrong

He was taken to a temple but was later rushed to a hospital (Photo: YouTube)
 

German police probing 'Islamist link' after Borussia Dortmund blasts

The letter "claims responsibility for what happened," prosecutor Sandra Luecke had said late Tuesday, telling journalists that "its authenticity is being verified." (Photo: AP)
 

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 6 to launch on April 19th

Last year's Mi 5 was an impressive smartphone. However, leaked reports have already pointed to an immensely impressive specification list for a lot less money.
 

Beware of online tax filing scams — they steal your refunds too

The information gets processed, important information such as social security numbers, tax forms, driving license numbers, names, addresses, payment card details and a lot more such information sells for as little as $50 (approx Rs 3,500). Prices sometimes also drop below $15 if sold in bulk.
 

Meet Moto E’s upcoming younger brothers – The Moto C twins

The Moto C could be slotted under the Moto E in selected markets.
 

Watch: Rising Pune Supergiant’s MS Dhoni dances with Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes

Ajinkya Rahane shared a new clip which shows MS Dhoni having a good time dancing. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Girl child welfare next on Adityanath govt's list

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Armed forces under AFSPA be exempted from police enquiry: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court on India (Photo: File)

Govt must take action: Lok Sabha condemns offer of bounty on Mamata's head

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

UP govt to take views of Muslim women on triple talaq issue

Representational image

MGP wants total ban on cow slaughter in Goa

Goa PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar (Photo: PTI / File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham