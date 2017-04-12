Nation, Current Affairs

FAB City fails to take off, Telangana loses Rs 100 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 12, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 2:22 am IST
According to the MOU, the primary obligation of SemIndia was to establish the project and arrange finances over a period of four to five years.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The prestigious FAB City project is a big failure, causing the state exchequer to suffer a loss of Rs 100 crore.

The government in undivided AP had entered into a MoU with SemIndia in 2006 to promote the semi-conductor industry and identified 1,200 acres in Srinagar and Raviryal villages of Ranga Reddy district for setting up a manufacturing unit for wafer fabrication and others to be developed as FAB City (fabrication facility).

According to the MOU, the primary obligation of SemIndia was to establish the project and arrange finances over a period of four to five years.

Of the 1,200 acres of land earmarked for FAB City, 1,075 acres in Srinagar and Raviryal villages was notified by the Central government under sector-specific Special Economic Zone and certain incentives and concessions were granted to SemIndia for implementing the project.

Of these 1,075 acres, the Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation allotted 401 acres to 16 units between 2007 and 2011. Subsequently, the land allotted to seven units (117 acres) was cancelled and the possession of the land was taken back as the units did not come up.

The state government also cancelled and withdrew the incentives and concessions and other benefits given to SemIndia FAB City because of the poor implementation of the project.

The unproductive investment in infrastructure development in FAB City resulted in Rs 78.56 crore of public money being blocked. Further, the state government did not collect the lease premium, lease rentals and other dues from SemIndia FAB City, which resulted in another Rs 22.61 crore loss to the state exchequer.

The Comptroller and Auditor General has mentioned the FAB City issue in its latest report. Speaking to this newspaper, TS Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation managing director E. Venkata Narasimha Reddy said that FAB City has been limited to 400 acres and that 600 acres earlier allotted to FAB City has been taken back and converted into Electronics City. He said FAB City is a failed project and at present only four or five units have come up there.

Tags: fab city
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
The team of 'Half Girlfriend' launched the trailer of the film on Monday at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha-Arjun recreate pose from film at Half Girlfriend trailer launch
Several Bollywood celeberities were spotted at the wedding ceremonies of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel with former beauty queen Sana Khan which took place on a cruise that travelled in the Mediterranean Sea over four days. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita, Juhi, Badshah, Vishal-Shekhar sizzle at grand cruise wedding
Sonakshi Sinha promoted her upcoming film 'Noor' on the sets of the reality show 'Rising Star' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi and Diljit put on their dancing shoes on Rising Star
Bollywood couples shed their apprehensions about being spotted publicly, taking to Karan Johar's star-studded bash with a vengeance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Have these rumoured B'wood couples made it official at KJo's bash?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
 

This gastropub infuses beers with ‘desi’ flavours that you can’t even imagine

The beer flows through a pipe under room temperature into the Randall - a cylinder filled to the brim with flavour, where it blends with the beer to come out as a chilled frothy drink.
 

Ukrainian national gets new life thanks to heart from Indian donor

The harvested heart was yesterday transported from Unity Hospital in Gujarat's Surat to Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav set to play KXIP game, joins Kolkata Knight Riders camp

A fit-again Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ankit Rajpoot in the bowling line-up for their match against Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How to watch porn without getting caught?

Ensure some easy steps to a safe and secure porn session on your smartphone without letting the world know about it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Alwar lynching: 16 held including 11 for illegal cow transportation

Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death by Gau Rakshaks in Alwar in Rajasthan. (Photo: Screengrab)

Re-polling on 38 stations of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 13: EC

Eight people were killed and 150 others were injured in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Army made to pay rent for PoK land: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

WB: Man arrested for planning to sacrifice 3-yr-old daughter

Representational image (Photo: File)

No cap on corporate funds to political parties: Govt

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham