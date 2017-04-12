Nation, Current Affairs

DMK leaders meet Governor Rao, demands dismissal of TN CM

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
IT officials had earlier this week questioned Health Minster Vijayabaskar and actor-politician Sarath Kumar in an alleged tax evasion case.
Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (Photo: File)
 Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A delegation of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders on Wednesday met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao here and demanded dismissal of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and some other ministers after tax officials questioned Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an alleged tax evasion case.

The party, in a memorandum, urged the Governor to dismiss the Chief Minister and other ministers allegedly involved in corruption, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The delegation comprised DMK leaders R S Bharathi, TKS Elangovan and Tiruchi N Siva. The memorandum also highlighted some other issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu.

The Income Tax Department officials had earlier this week questioned Vijayabaskar and actor-politician Sarath Kumar in an alleged tax evasion case.

It also conducted searches at the official residence and properties owned by Vijayabaskar and at Sarath Kumar's home in Chennai on April seven.

The searches at the premises of an associate of Vijayabaskar had allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for distribution to voters in R K Nagar Assembly constituency, where a bypoll was originally scheduled for April 12.

The Election Commission has cancelled the bypoll, saying the electoral process has been "seriously vitiated" by parties through the use of money power.

Tags: dmk, e palanisamy, tax evasion, ch vidyasagar rao
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
The team of Vidya Balan's upcoming drama 'Begum Jaan' promoted their film in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan and team take Begum Jaan promotions to Delhi
Hrithik Roshan and the team of 'Kaabil' celebrated the success of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai, where they also announced the winners of a competition. The actor was also seen on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' later on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates Kaabil success with fans, grooves on Nach Baliye
Numerous Bollywood stars and celebrities were other fields were present for the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Alia, Hirani, Jeetendra, other stars make appearances at awards show
Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
 

HTC U Ultra receives a Rs 7,000 price cut

HTC U Ultra launched in January
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jadhav won't be executed soon; can appeal to army chief, Prez: Pak

An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)

Telangana woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment in video, kills self

The victim hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets. (Photo: YouTube)

It's high time to disintegrate undemocratic Pak: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Girl child welfare next on Adityanath govt's list

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Armed forces under AFSPA be exempted from police enquiry: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court on India (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham