Coast Guard rescues drowning Pak marines who chased Indian fishermen

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 12, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 6:56 pm IST
(Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: Just a day before Pakistan sentenced former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, the Indian Coast Guard rescued two Pakistani marine commandos from drowning, near the Gujarat coast.

According to reports, sailors of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) were giving chase to a group of Indian fishermen in boats, but their boat had capsized after hitting an Indian boat.

There were 6 Pakistani commandos in the boat, of which 4 drowned and 2 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard. The bodies of drowned commandos have been handed over to Pakistan, said the report.

The Pakistani commandos rounded up the fishermen working near the Gujarat coasts, and were taking them to Pakistani waters, when the accident happened.

The Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Arinjay’ rushed to the spot and rescued the drowning commandos. Pakistan later released the captured fishermen, said the report.

