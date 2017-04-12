BJP leader offers Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Yogesh Varshney courted massive controversy by announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's head, following a lathicharge at Birbhum district to disperse a rally raising slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" on Hanuman Jayanti.

"One who will cut and bring Mamata Banerjee’s head, will be rewarded Rs 11 lakh. Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja, fairs during Ram Navami and during Hanuman Jayanti procession, people were lathicharged and brutally beaten up. She organizes Iftar party and always supports Muslims," BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney said on Tuesday.

In West Bengal's Birbhum, police on Sunday had warned the Bir Hanuman Jayanti organizers that they are not allowed to hold any rally or meeting at Suri on Tuesday.

The organizers requested and assured the police that that they would not carry arms. However, the police did not move from its stand and charged on.