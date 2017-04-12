Nation, Current Affairs

After TVF’s Arunabh, ScoopWhoop co-founder booked for sexual harassment

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 12, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
The other co-founders, Sattvik Mishra and Sriparna Tikekar, have also been named in this case for ignoring the employee’s complaints.
ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey (Photo; Facebook)
 ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey (Photo; Facebook)

New Delhi: An First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against internet media company ScoopWhoop's co-founder Suparn Pandey after a sexual harassment complaint was made against him on Wednesday.

According to Catch News, the complainant alleged that she was sexually abused by Pandey during her two-year employment with the media organisation. Other co-founders, Sattvik Mishra and Sriparna Tikekar, have also been named in this case for ignoring her complaints.

The report also mentioned that Pandey had applied for anticipatory bail which was denied. However, the court has directed the police to give Pandey 5 days notice prior arrest.

On the other hand, ScoopWhoop has issued an statement saying that the company is prepared to fully accept the findings of the investigation and will take necessary action if found guilty.

According to reports, the charges against the co-founder have been made by a senior executive of ScoopWhoop Media Pvt Ltd.

In her complaint, the woman has mentioned Pandey had made ‘inappropriate comments and lewd remarks’ and had also sent a lewd video over Gmail chat. She also alleged that he had kissed her on the forehead, after one of their interactions.

“Mr Suparn Pandey in public commented on my sexuality and this comment included calling me a names [sic.] which reflected on my sexual orientation and my sexual preferences [sic.] as well as characterised me in a certain way,” she was quoted as saying.

The Vasant Kunj Police Station has booked Pandey under Sections, 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

This comes just after The Viral Fever’s CEO Arunabh Kumar was booked on charges of molestation a few weeks ago.

Tags: sexual harassment, fir, scoopwhoop, suparn pandey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
 

HTC U Ultra receives a Rs 7,000 price cut

HTC U Ultra launched in January
 

#bedforawayfans: After blasts, Dortmund fans open doors to stranded Monaco supporters

Many Monaco fans had planned to return home after Tuesday's game and were left without accommodation for the night. But using the hashtag #bedforawayfans, supporters were able to communicate on Twitter to arrange meet-ups and offer spare rooms or couches. (Photo: Twitter / @Papinho9)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment in video, kills self

The victim hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets. (Photo: YouTube)

It's high time to disintegrate undemocratic Pak: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Girl child welfare next on Adityanath govt's list

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Armed forces under AFSPA be exempted from police enquiry: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court on India (Photo: File)

Fresh non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation matter

Vijay Mallya
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham