UP bypolls: 43 per cent voter turnout in Gorakhpur, 38 per cent in Phulpur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 12, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Despite a high voltage campaign, the low voter turnout has left political parties worried and poll pundits wondering.
Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink during Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll election at a polling center in Allahabad on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Polling in bypolls of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats was marked by a low turnout on Sunday but was largely incident free.

According to the Election Commission, Gorakhpur recorded a voter turnout of 43 per cent (till 5 pm) and Phulpur managed only 37.39 per cent voter turnout.

 

Despite a high voltage campaign, the low voter turnout has left political parties worried and poll pundits wondering.

After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP was getting widespread support from the people.

“The agenda of good governance and development will win. Bypolls will be a positive referendum on my one year of governance,” the chief minister said.

The bypolls are significant since they mark the new alliance of SP and BSP which could change the complexion of politics in the state if it proves a success.

Attacking the alliance, the Chief Minister said, “These parties are indulging in negative politics, politics of bargaining and politics of opportunism. The state has suffered the negative consequences of SP and BSP governments,” he said.

The bypolls were necessitated after Yogi Adityanath and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, following their election to the State Legislative Council.

Gorakhpur seat is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the Chief Minister, who has held the seat in the Lok Sabha five times.

Tags: up bypolls, phulpur lok sabha, up byelections, election commission
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




