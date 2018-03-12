search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lankan players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: AP) LIVE | 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs IND: Pandey, Karthik guide visitors to 6-wicket win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

SIT to conduct narco analysis test on Gauri Lankesh's murder accused

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 9:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 9:07 pm IST
Hindu Yuva Sene's Naveen was arrested and named as one of the accused in the case on March 9.
Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for 'anti-establishment' views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017. (Photo: File)
 Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for 'anti-establishment' views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh will conduct a narcoanalysis test on accused K T Naveen Kumar.

Hindu Yuva Sene's Naveen was arrested and named as one of the accused in the case on March 9.

 

Earlier on March 5, five days SIT custody was granted to Naveen by the Bengaluru Magistrate Court regarding the same.

On March 3, the Karnataka Police had taken Naveen into police custody for questioning.

Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police's central crime branch on February 18.

Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike - a tabloid known for "anti-establishment" views, was shot dead by unknown assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, in 2017.

Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, had taken place.

Tags: gauri lankesh, narcoanalysis test, k t naveen kumar, bengaluru magistrate court
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath's women staff thrashed, locked up for protesting over late salaries

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vibhuti Kand, Satyendra Kumar Rai said that after rushing to the spot they found that one Shalu Yadav had fainted, while Shama, Shalini and Shivani had vomited. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Prisoner climbs on high-tension pole, demands suspension of cop

According to Cherapally Deputy Superintendent (Central Prison) Dashrath, prisoner Mohammad Khaja Pasha, who is serving a life term, demanded suspension of Sub-Inspector Nagaraju of Shankarpally police station. (Photo: File | Representational)

Just want to serve party: SP MP Naresh Agrawal, 3 other leaders join BJP

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, 'I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Unidentified miscreants shoot cop dead during election duty

According to sources, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a farm. (Photo: File | Representational)

No business for sixth straight day: LS adjourned amid multiple Opposition protests

TRS, TDP, AIADMK and YSR Congress members stormed the Well carrying placards and raised slogans in support of their demands. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham