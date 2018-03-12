search on deccanchronicle.com
Rajinikanth reaches Jammu as part of his annual 15-day spiritual journey

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 6:21 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 6:21 am IST
Later Rajinikanth visited Shivkhori shrine and offered his prayers, officials said.
Rajinikanth
Jammu: Superstar Rajinikanth today reached here as part of his annual 15-day spiritual pilgrimage to Himalayas and paid obeisance at Shivkhori, a famous cave shrine devoted to Lord Shiva, in Reasi district.   

“It is a spiritual land and I have come here on spiritual pilgrimage,” he told reporters shortly after arriving in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

“I have come here on spiritual pilgrimage. I have been to Himachal Pradesh and I have been to Kashmir and for the first time have come to Jammu,” he said in his brief interaction. The Tamil superstar said he was a spiritual person.   “I am a spiritual person. From here, I am going to Himalayas, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand),” he said adding that “I have a lot of plans and I dont want to reveal it now”. 

Rajinikanth had on December 31 last year announced that he would enter politics.   The actor, who espoused a new line of “spiritual politics”, had said his (yet-to-be named) party would contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021. On March 5, the 67-year-old actor, short of announcing his political party, had invoked the legacy of late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.   He had asserted that there was a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu and that he entered politics to fill that space. 

