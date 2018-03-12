Minors in love commit suicide on railway tracks at Ramanpet

The bodies were shifted to local government hospital of Ramanpet and a case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked.

Hyderabad: Two children, a girl and a boy committed suicide on railway tracks at Ramanpet on Sunday. The victims were identified as B. Pujitha, 15, and Ch Ganesh, 18, of village Ramanpet.

“The children were in love with each other. The girl was from Vaddera caste and the boy from Yadav caste, which is one reason why the parents did not agree to their relationship. The two were counseled by the elders of the village,” said an investigating officer from the RPF of Ramanpet.

The bodies were shifted to local government hospital of Ramanpet and a case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked which pertains to death under suspicious condition.