search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New low in Indo-Pak ties: Envoys trade 'harassment' charges to them, families

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2018, 2:40 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Harassment is the new normal for Indian high commission personnel in Islamabad.
Indian government sources also said Pakistani security agencies are resorting to “aggressive surveillance, violation of physical space and tailing of officers in close and dangerous proximity”.
 Indian government sources also said Pakistani security agencies are resorting to “aggressive surveillance, violation of physical space and tailing of officers in close and dangerous proximity”.

New Delhi: Another huge diplomatic spat has hit Indo-Pak relations, this time pertaining to “harassment” of diplomats and their families, with both sides lodging protests on the matter with each other. Indian 

Government sources said, “harassment is the new normal for Indian High Commission personnel in Islamabad” for the past more than one year, with the Indian High Commissioner lodging a strong protest nearly a month ago on February 16 with Islamabad “against multiple acts of hooliganism against Indian properties and personnel.” 

 

Sources added adding that “in view of such an atmosphere of intimidation, most families have returned to India and children have been withdrawn from schools.”

Sources said, “India’s residential complex in Islamabad was raided by Pakistan agencies who expelled all Pakistani service providers and later disconnected power and water supply” and that “despite the (Pakistani) foreign secretary’s assurance, the power supply was not restored for over two weeks.” 

Indian Government sources also said Pakistani security agencies are resorting to “aggressive surveillance, violation of physical space and tailing of officers in close and dangerous proximity.”

Tags: indo-pak relations, envoys, pakistani diplomats
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma latest Twitter, Instagram photos send internet in meltdown

shared an adorable picture with his wife Anuskha on his official Twitter account and captioned the image “Chilling and how!". (-Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)
 

Mohammed Shami, family tried to kill me, gave sleeping pills, complains Hasin Jahan

Before filing a complaint against Mohammed Shami and his family members, Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian pacer, took to Facebook to claim that Shami has multiple extra-marital affairs and shared the photos of alleged chats between Shami and his girlfriends. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Shocking: Doctors use man’s leg as pillow after amputation, investigation launched

A video footage of the same has emerged however, it is unclear if he was aware of what he was lying on while his severed leg was propped up. (Youtube Screengrab/ My India)
 

Tips for women who are joining a new job

If a woman is working during night shifts, then she must ensure, whether cab facility is available or not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No trouble for students: Over 50,000 Maharashtra farmers march overnight

Thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan after walking around 180 kilometres under blazing sun over the last six days. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Live normal: BSF officers with ‘lavish’ lifestyle to be identified as ‘suspects’

The country's largest border guarding force regularly conducts a confidential exercise of identifying officials with suspicious credentials or for indulging in corrupt practices but some new parameters have recently been added for creating the inglorious list of shady personnel for 2017.  (Representational Image | PTI)

3 Hizbul militants killed in encounter at J&K, schools shut fearing protests

three militants belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were killed in a firefight with the security forces in southern Anantnag district overnight. (Photo: Facebook)

9 trekkers killed in massive fire in Theni forest, IAF conducts rescue ops

The fire broke out in Tamil Nadu's Theni district while a Chennai-based trekking club, which had 25 women and 3 children, had organised the expedition from Kurangani to Bodi in the Western Ghats. (Photo: ANI)

Tried to reason out with Shami for family's sake before filing FIR: Hasin Jahan

The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham