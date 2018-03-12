search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India announces $1.4 billion aid for solar development

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:30 am IST
The remaining four projects are in India’s neighbourhood of which two each are in Bangladesh ($180 million) and SL ($100 million).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Declaring that India wanted a solar revolution not just in the country but across the world and announcing the establishment of a “Solar Technology Mission”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the allocation of a whopping $1.4 billion as part of its Line of Credit for 27 solar projects in 15 developing countries. 

Mr Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in the national capital that is being attended by over 20 heads and deputy heads of government, a majority of them African. 

 

Mr Modi said, “We want a solar revolution not just in India but the world... India will begin the solar technology mission to bridge the gap in solar technology.”

Interestingly, 23 out of these 27 projects for which Mr Modi offered financial assistance are in African countries where observers point out that India has been trying its best to counter Chinese influence. 

The remaining four projects are in India’s neighbourhood of which two each are in Bangladesh (worth a total of $180 million) and Sri Lanka ($100 million). 

This is apart from 13 solar development projects — either completed or under implementation — under Indian Line of Credit worth $143 million in African countries.

The proposed solar projects abroad are also expected to boost the Indian economy since 75 per cent of these have to be sourced from India as per the guidelines. 

The $1.4 billion will be part of the $2 billion under the Indian Line of Credit that will be allocated and in turn part of the $10 billion for development projects abroad that have been “pledged” by New Delhi earlier.

The solar projects pertain to energy for infrastructure such as health centres, high schools, hand-pump boreholes, power plants, street-lighting projects and drinking water-supply located in countries such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo, Ghana, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Seychelles and Rwanda A total of 32 countries have both signed and ratified the agreement while another 30 have just signed but not ratified it as yet.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, emmanuel macron, solar technology mission
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
 

Google is modifying its search bar on its mobile site

Google released this year Android P Preview version to Pixel users recently.
 

Aishwarya ‘snubbed’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘ode to women’, Twiteratti furious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in 2007.
 

The art of Mixology: Masterpiece in a glass

While one may think of preparing a drink as a cakewalk for a bartender, mixology involves a good chemistry of ingredients to dish out innovative and classic cocktails. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Parents fear social media more than drugs, alcohol or smoking: Study

Parent's number one concern was education and study stress among their children. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5/5T to get Android 8.1 update soon

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, which got launched recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Slain Sunjuwan attack plotter had plans to strike outside J&K: officials

The killing of Mufti Waqas has dealt a severe blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed as he was planning to target other parts of India. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Very strong signs' of Cong resurgence in Hindi heartland: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia also asserted that the Gujarat Assembly poll result was 'truly inspiring'. (Photo: AFP/File)

Govt owes Air India over Rs 325 crore for VVIP chartered flights

The bills for these aircraft are to be paid from the exchequer by the defence ministry, the ministry of external affairs ministry, the Prime Minister's Office and the Cabinet Secretariat. (Photo: PTI/File)

Macron takes swipe at Trump for leaving Paris deal, lauds India's efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Over 20 students caught in major forest fire in TN, rescue ops on

Indian Air Force has been instructed to help in rescue operations and evacuation. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham