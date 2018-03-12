Hyderabad: Robbery at gun-point near ATM, Rs 2 lakh looted

Police display the firearm and ammunition used in the incident, with the accused in the background (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: An armed gang of four robbers waylaid a man between Ragya Thanda and Lokya Thanda and relieved him of Rs 2,50,000 he was carrying when he was heading home in Shadnagar on Saturday.

“The complainant Keshavnath Dasharath runs a line money transfer business at Kothur village. On March 10, 2018, after closing his shop around 10 pm, he was proceeding towards his village on his motorcycle. At 10:30 pm, when he was somewhere betweeen Ragya Thanda and Lokya Thanda, the robbers intercepted the way of Keshavnath Dasharath, by putting stones on the road,” Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Surrender.

“They approached the victim, sprinkled chilli powder on his face and opened one round fire in the air with a 6 mm pistol they were carrying. They robbed Rs 2,50,000 from the victim,” he said.

Following leads received from the the victim, the accused have been arrested at Thimmapur Checkpost and at Kothur.

They have been identified as N Ramesh, 24 of Farooq Nagar mandal, Shaik Irfan Ahmed 23 years of Rajendra Nagar, Amgoth Rathan, 29, Chegur Thanda and S Gangaram, 29 of Sanga Reddy.

The police seized six 6 mm live bullets, one cellphone, 6 mm country-made pistol, a bike and Rs 77,300 from their possession.