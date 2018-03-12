search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Robbery at gun-point near ATM, Rs 2 lakh looted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Armed gang of 4 robbers waylay man near Ragya Thanda.
Police display the firearm and ammunition used in the incident, with the accused in the background (Photo: DC)
 Police display the firearm and ammunition used in the incident, with the accused in the background (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: An armed gang of four robbers waylaid a man between Ragya Thanda and Lokya Thanda and relieved him of Rs 2,50,000 he was carrying when he was heading home in Shadnagar on Saturday.

“The complainant Keshavnath Dasharath runs a line money transfer business at Kothur village. On March 10, 2018, after closing his shop around 10 pm, he was proceeding towards his village on his motorcycle. At 10:30 pm, when he was somewhere betweeen Ragya Thanda and Lokya Thanda, the robbers intercepted the way of Keshavnath Dasharath, by putting stones on the road,” Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Surrender.

 

“They approached the victim, sprinkled chilli powder on his face and opened one round fire in the air with a 6 mm pistol they were carrying. They robbed Rs 2,50,000 from the victim,” he said.

Following leads received from the the victim, the accused have been arrested at Thimmapur Checkpost and at Kothur.

They have been identified as N Ramesh, 24 of Farooq Nagar mandal, Shaik Irfan Ahmed 23 years of Rajendra Nagar, Amgoth Rathan, 29,  Chegur Thanda and S Gangaram, 29 of Sanga Reddy.

The police seized six 6 mm live bullets, one cellphone, 6 mm country-made pistol, a bike and Rs 77,300 from their possession.

Tags: hyderabad police, chilli powder, v. surrender
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
 

Google is modifying its search bar on its mobile site

Google released this year Android P Preview version to Pixel users recently.
 

Aishwarya ‘snubbed’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘ode to women’, Twiteratti furious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in 2007.
 

The art of Mixology: Masterpiece in a glass

While one may think of preparing a drink as a cakewalk for a bartender, mixology involves a good chemistry of ingredients to dish out innovative and classic cocktails. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Parents fear social media more than drugs, alcohol or smoking: Study

Parent's number one concern was education and study stress among their children. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5/5T to get Android 8.1 update soon

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, which got launched recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Slain Sunjuwan attack plotter had plans to strike outside J&K: officials

The killing of Mufti Waqas has dealt a severe blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed as he was planning to target other parts of India. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Very strong signs' of Cong resurgence in Hindi heartland: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia also asserted that the Gujarat Assembly poll result was 'truly inspiring'. (Photo: AFP/File)

Govt owes Air India over Rs 325 crore for VVIP chartered flights

The bills for these aircraft are to be paid from the exchequer by the defence ministry, the ministry of external affairs ministry, the Prime Minister's Office and the Cabinet Secretariat. (Photo: PTI/File)

Macron takes swipe at Trump for leaving Paris deal, lauds India's efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Over 20 students caught in major forest fire in TN, rescue ops on

Indian Air Force has been instructed to help in rescue operations and evacuation. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham