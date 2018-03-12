search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad, Cyberabad get new top cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Mar 12, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:28 am IST
38 IPS officials transferred in Telangana.
Mr Anjani Kumar, new Hyderabad Police Commissioner.
Hyderabad: In a major move, the state government on Sunday transferred 38 IPS officials of various ranks and gave them new postings. Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal and Siddipet will get new commissioners.

The officers along with their new postings are as follows: Mr T.Krishna Prasad, (1986), posted as DG, Road Safety Authority, Mr Santosh Mehra, (1987), Addl DGP, posted as Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, Mr Anjani Kumar, (1990) posted as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Mr M. Gopi Krishna, (1987) Addl DGP Organisation, posted as DG, Fire Service,; Mr Rajiv Ratan, (1991), is posted as Addl DGP, (Organisation).

 

On transfer, Sri Jitender, (1992) is posted as Addl. DGP, Law and Order. Mr Sandeep Shandilya, (1993) Addl DGP, Railways and Road Safety. Dr Soumya Mishra, (1994), IGP, Welfare & IGP; Shikha Goel, (1994), posted as Addl CP (Crimes and SIT), Ms Swathi Lakra, (1995), is posted as IGP (Law & Order) incharge of Women Safety including SHE teams and Bharosa.

Mr V.V. Srinviasa Rao, posted as Chairman, TS Level Police Recruitment Board, Mr Anil Kumar, IGP, Addl CP Traffic, Hyderabad City. Mr V.C. Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad. Mr Devendra Singh Chauhan Addl CP (Law & Order), Hyderabad City and Mr T.V. Sashidhar Reddy, IPS (SPS:1999), Addl Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad.

Mr G. Sudheer Babu, posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Mr C. Ravi Varma, DIG, CID; Dr T. Prabhakara Rao, Dy IGP, SIB, and will hold full additional charge of DIG Intelli-gence; Dr V. Ravinder, CP, Warangal City.
Dr. Tarun Joshi, Jt CP, Special Branch, Hyderabad City; Mr V. Sivakumar, SP, Intelligence Depart-ment; A. Venkateshwara Rao, DCP, Madhapur Zone; Mr P. Vishwa Prasad, DCP, Central Zone, Hyderabad City, Mr A.R.Srinivas, DCP, West Zone, Hyderabad City; Mr M. Ramesh, posted as DCP, East Zone; Mr C. Shashidhar Raju, DCP East Zone (SP NC) will report in Chief Office.

Mr M. Srinivasulu, SP, CID; Ms R. Rama Rajeshwari, SP, Jogulamba Gadwal District; Mr D.Joel Davis, CP, Siddipet; Mr S.M.Vijay Kumar, posted as Group Commander, Greyhounds; Mr B.Anantha Sharma, IPS (SPS), Deputy Director, RBVRR TSPA., Mr Viswajeet Kampati, SP, Director, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC, Hyderabad; Mr K. Rahul Hedge, Asst SP, Rajanna Sircilla and will hold FAC of SP Rajanna Sircilla District;  Mr Sunil Dutt, Asst SP, Jagityal District and will hold FAC of SP Jagityal District; Ms. Apporva Rao, Asst SP, CID and will hold FAC of SP CID.

Dr Chetana Mylabhutala, ACP, Sultan Baazar Division, Hyderabad City; Ms Rakshitha K. Murthy,  Asst SP, Godavarikhani Division and Patil Sangram Singh Ganapatrao, as Asst SP, Bhadrachalam Division.

