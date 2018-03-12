Hyderabad bride dies of heart attack on wedding day

Hyderabad: Loud music and a day-long fast observed on the day of her wedding cost a bride her life in Suryapet. The woman, identified as Gayatri, suffered a heart attack right after the noisy wedding procession wound its way at the function venue on Saturday night.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Gayatri was getting married to G. Venu in a ceremony being held at a function hall in Suryapet.

"After the wedding, the couple, along with a few of the family members, headed to a temple for prayers. As she stepped out of the temple, Gayatri suffered a heart attack and collapsed," sources said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors were not present, hence had to be taken to another hospital where she was declared dead after medics tried to revive her by CPR but to no avail.

According to the family members, she was exhausted due to the constant fasts that she was keeping, and even skipping the wedding meals.

The family also said Gayatri may have found the music playing at the celebrations unbearably loud, which could have led to a heart attack. The family has not approached the police about the incident, saying it was a natural death, sources said.