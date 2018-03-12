DMK did nothing on Cauvery, says Tamil Nadu CM

Coimbatore: Stating that the DMK government when in power in the state and at the Centre had done nothing to solve the Cauvery water issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami said here, “had the DMK government taken necessary action in 2007 while in power, the Cauvery problem would have been solved then itself.”

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he confirmed that the state will continue to push for the formation of Cauvery Management Board and the monitoring committee.

On demands for resignation of MPs over the issue, he said there is a political motive behind the same. He added that AIADMK MPs “will continue to fight for the rights of our state in and outside parliament.”

To a question on efforts taken by his government to release convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Mr Palaniswami said, “no doubt Congress president, Rahul Gandhi had forgiven the convicts. Our government is working as per the Law. From our end, all efforts are taken to set free the convicts. The same will happen if there is a legal framework.”