DMK did nothing on Cauvery, says Tamil Nadu CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAKSHMI L LUND
Published Mar 12, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:40 am IST
On demands for resignation of MPs over the issue, he said there is a political motive behind the same.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Coimbatore: Stating that the DMK government when in power in the state and at the Centre had done nothing to solve the Cauvery water issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami said here,  “had the DMK government taken necessary action in 2007 while in power, the Cauvery problem would have been solved then itself.” 

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he confirmed that the state will continue to push for the formation of Cauvery Management Board and the monitoring committee. 

 

On demands for resignation of MPs over the issue, he said there is a political motive behind the same. He added that AIADMK MPs “will continue to fight for the rights of our state in and outside parliament.” 

To a question on efforts taken by his government to release convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Mr Palaniswami said, “no doubt Congress president, Rahul Gandhi had forgiven the convicts. Our government is working as per the Law.  From our end, all efforts are taken to set free the convicts. The same will happen if there is a legal framework.”

Tags: dmk government, cauvery water issue
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




