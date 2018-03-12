search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Live normal: BSF officers with ‘lavish’ lifestyle to be identified as ‘suspects’

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 9:49 am IST
BSF officers who are members of costly clubs would also be identified as 'suspects' under new vigilance drive.
The country's largest border guarding force regularly conducts a confidential exercise of identifying officials with suspicious credentials or for indulging in corrupt practices but some new parameters have recently been added for creating the inglorious list of shady personnel for 2017.  (Representational Image | PTI)
 The country's largest border guarding force regularly conducts a confidential exercise of identifying officials with suspicious credentials or for indulging in corrupt practices but some new parameters have recently been added for creating the inglorious list of shady personnel for 2017.  (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) officers who lead a "lavish" lifestyle or are members of costly clubs would be identified as "suspects" under a new vigilance drive initiated by the force that guards sensitive Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A section of officials termed these criteria as "ridiculous".

 

The country's largest border guarding force regularly conducts a confidential exercise of identifying officials with suspicious credentials or for indulging in corrupt practices but some new parameters have recently been added for creating the inglorious list of shady personnel for 2017. 

Sources said the latest move has come in the backdrop of the arrest of a senior BSF Commanding Officer (CO) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged nexus with smugglers while his posting along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal. He was arrested by the central probe agency with Rs 45 lakh in cash as soon as he alighted a train in his hometown in Kerala.

The new vigilance drive plan initiated by the force, also accessed by news agency PTI, had asked all the field formations of the force -- especially those on the two borders-- to identify such officials and report back to the headquarters in New Delhi.

Any officer who leads a lavish lifestyle, has amassed assets disproportionate to his income or is found to be the member of a costly club will be named in the "agreed list" of suspect officers, a senior official said quoting the plan. Also, those commanders or officers who "very often throw lavish parties" or are members of "very costly clubs" will be marked as suspects, he said.

Any officer who meets people, with whom he or she has official dealings, at home or at a hotel will also be identified as that with doubtful credentials, the official said. This is an exercise that is conducted normally to identify wrongdoers or to say black sheeps in the force. However, some pointers to identify suspects have been recently added. 

"Some of it looks ridiculous as a corrupt officer may cover his tracks cleverly rather than throwing lavish parties or taking the membership of a costly club," another force official said.

The vigilance plan adds that these red flags are "only indicative" and not exhaustive triggers to identify a suspect officer in the over 2.5-lakh personnel strong paramilitary force.

Tags: border security force, bsf, lavish lifestyle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma latest Twitter, Instagram photos send internet in meltdown

shared an adorable picture with his wife Anuskha on his official Twitter account and captioned the image “Chilling and how!". (-Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)
 

Mohammed Shami, family tried to kill me, gave sleeping pills, complains Hasin Jahan

Before filing a complaint against Mohammed Shami and his family members, Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian pacer, took to Facebook to claim that Shami has multiple extra-marital affairs and shared the photos of alleged chats between Shami and his girlfriends. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Shocking: Doctors use man’s leg as pillow after amputation, investigation launched

A video footage of the same has emerged however, it is unclear if he was aware of what he was lying on while his severed leg was propped up. (Youtube Screengrab/ My India)
 

Tips for women who are joining a new job

If a woman is working during night shifts, then she must ensure, whether cab facility is available or not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 terrorists killed in encounter at J&K's Anantnag, schools shut fearing protests

An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late Sunday night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said. (Representational Image | PTI)

5 trekkers killed in Theni forest fire, 30 saved, IAF conducts rescue operations

The fire broke out in Tamil Nadu's Theni district while a Chennai-based trekking club, which had 25 women and 3 children, had organised the expedition from Kurangani to Bodi in the Western Ghats. (Photo: ANI)

Tried to reason out with Shami for family's sake before filing FIR: Hasin Jahan

The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. (Photo: PTI)

Udupi DC Priyanka Mary Francis to appear before court in Bengaluru

Priyanka Mary Francis

SKSJ Technological Inst in B'luru students suffer for lack of power, water, toilets

A view of the SKSJ Technological Institute in Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham