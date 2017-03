Kurnool: TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy has suffered a heart attack, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday.

“Shocked to hear of heart attack to TDP member Bhuma Nagi Reddy garu. Spoke to his family members about his condition. Praying for him,” Naidu tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Reddy is in critical condition and has been admitted to a hospital in Nandyala.

More details awaited.