Support DMK in Jayalalithaa's constituency: MK Stalin tells Oppn

Chennai: DMK on Sunday appealed to Opposition parties, including the People's Welfare Front, to support its candidate in the April 12 by election to RK Nagar assembly constituency to "teach a lesson" to the "proxy" regime of AIADMK chief VK Sasikala.

The constituency was represented by J Jayalalithaa.

"RK Nagar bypoll (outcome) should protect democracy in Tamil Nadu and teach a lesson to the proxy regime of AIADMK chief V K Sasikala who is in a Bengaluru prison," DMK Working President M K Stalin said.

Already DMK's allies such as Congress, IUML, MMK and Eswaran-led Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi have pledged their support for the bypoll, he told reporters here.

Answering a question on consolidating anti-AIADMK votes, he said: "It may be Communist parties or other parties, whatever be the party, they should for sure support the DMK's nominee."

PWF comprising CPI(M), CPI, and VCK has already announced that it would fight the RK Nagar bypoll.

The combine has said it would soon announce its candidate after discussions among the constituents.

Asked if his invite was for PWF constituent parties or others, Stalin said, "It is for those who have faith in democracy.

"I have aired my opinion on the premise that this bypoll should be in such a way so as to teach a lesson to the proxy regime... I appeal to them (parties including the PWF constituents) to consider this as my invitation (to join hands with the DMK to defeat ruling AIADMK)," he said.

Election Commission should hold fair and free polls in tune with the spirit of democracy, he said adding his party had already petitioned the poll body to transfer Chennai Police Commissioner S George to facilitate a fair by-election as he was "biased" in favour of AIADMK.

He said his party's candidate for the bypoll will be announced tomorrow or the day after following scrutiny of applications filed by aspirants.