Nation, Current Affairs

Modi to hold victory rally after UP win, BJP holds celebrations at Delhi HQ

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
BJP captured 312 of the 403 Assembly seats in UP on Saturday, decimating the SP-Congress alliance and Mayawati's BSP.
BJP workers carry a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party’s victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP workers carry a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party's victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Delhi on Sunday to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s astounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The 1-kilometre long road show will conclude at the BJP headquarters in the nation’s capital, where party workers and leaders have assembled in large numbers.

The BJP won the most important state in the Hindi heartland with an over three-fourths majority, capturing 312 of the 403 Assembly seats and decimating the SP-Congress combine as well as Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Earlier today, Modi tweeted, thanking people for the immense win.

"A new India is emerging, which is being powered by the strength & skills of 125 crore Indians. This India stands for development," Modi tweeted.
"When we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022, we should have made an India that will make Gandhi Ji, Sardar Patel & Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar proud," he added.

The BJP Parliamentary board is meeting at the 22, Ashoka Road headquarters to select Chief Ministers for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party is also in talks to form the government in Manipur and Goa, where it is in a minority following the election results in those states.

