Nation, Current Affairs

Don't blame Akhilesh for SP loss in UP polls: Mulayam Singh

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Earlier, Shivpal Yadav asserted that the party would thoroughly analyse the reasons for its dismal show in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday refused to put onus on outgoing Uttar Pradesh chief minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav for the crushing defeat in the assembly poll and admitted it was party's failure that brought their debacle.

"Nobody is solely responsible for the loss. It seems that we were unable to impress the people. Everyone is responsible for the loss," Mulayam said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav asserted that the party would thoroughly analyse the reasons for its dismal show in Uttar Pradesh.

"Politics is all about winning and losing. The Samajwadi Party has been through many struggles. We have struggled a lot and won several times. We will struggle yet again and win next time," Shivpal told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed an unprecedented victory with 312 seats in the assembly elections contested for 403 seats, while the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance bagged 54, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 19 and others bagged 18 seats respectively.

Tags: mulayam singh, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, up elections 2017

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav coming out after submitting his resignation to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik at Governor House in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Hand power back to your dad, some SP leaders tell Akhilesh after UP rout

The Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh could manage only 47 seats, 177 down from its 2012 tally of 224 seats.
12 Mar 2017 3:23 PM
Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav is down for now, but not really out

Akhilesh Yadav had fought the elections on the development plank and ran a media blitzkrieg showcasing state’s achievements.
12 Mar 2017 3:04 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav looks on during a press conference in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

On ‘tubeless cycle’, Akhilesh doesn’t go far; needs Dad to show him the way?

Akhilesh will now be remembered as the CM BJP demolished in its biggest ever win, in the country’s most prestigious electoral fight.
11 Mar 2017 8:38 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Floyd Mayweather says ‘he’s out of retirement’, wants to fight Conor McGregor

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)
 

Ashish Nehra reveals biggest regret of his career

Ashish Nehra has picked up 157 wickets in 120 ODIs for India. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is frustrated, says Mitchell Johnson

The former Australian fast bowler also recounted his previous tussle with the Indian captain. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Parkash Singh Badal resigns after humbling SAD-BJP defeat in Punjab polls

Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: File)

BJP indulging in horse-trading for govt formation in Goa: Digvijaya Singh

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

Sukma attack: TN CM declares Rs. 20 lakh ex-gratia to slain CRPF jawan's kin

Edappadi K. Palanisami. (File photo)

New India is emerging, being powered by skills of 125 crore Indians: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

After UP win, BJP revokes explusion of leader who abused Mayawati

BJP leader Dayashankar Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham