'Congrats, note ban satisfied the poor': Nitish to Modi after BJP's UP win

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
He also stated that there was no need to oppose demonetisation in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
Patna (Bihar): Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its splendid victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said the opposing parties ignored the fact that demonetisation gave satisfaction to the poor.

"Congratulate Congress for victory in Punjab. Also appreciate that Congress turned out to be largest party in Manipur and Goa elections," he tweeted.

Nitish pointed out that the Congress-Samajwadi alliance was not successful in Uttar Pradesh like the grand alliance in Bihar.

He also stated that there was no need to oppose demonetisation in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as the poor felt contentment that this move has hurt the rich. Nitish added that several parties ignored this fact.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav welcomed the decision of the voters and hailed the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"I welcome the decision of the people. I also congratulate the BJP for its victory in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has done great in Punjab. I congratulate the people of Punjab and Captain Amarinder Singh," Yadav told ANI.

Breaking all previous records, the BJP bagged two-third majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The BJP won with a clear majority in Uttarakhand with 57 seats in the 70-member assembly, ousting the Congress led by Harish Rawat.

In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party witnessed an unprecedented victory with 321 seats, while the Congress-Samajwadi party alliance bagged 54, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 19 and others 18 seats respectively.

