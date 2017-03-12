AIADMK's OPS faction constitutes Parliamentary board, elects 13 members

Chennai: Rebel AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam today constituted its Parliamentary Board and announced 13 members for the top body.

Days after the AIADMK Parliamentary Board was reconstituted, with party General Secretary VK Sasikala, replacing her predecessor late J Jayalalithaa as its head, the rebel faction disputed the setting up of the new board.

Presidium Chairman of the dissident group E Madusudanan said "as per party rules only party General Secretay had the authority to name members for the top party body," indicating that the annoucement of a board led by Sasikala was not valid.

"Since the post of party general secretary is now vacant, I appoint new members to the Parliamentary Board," he said in a party release adding he had been named party presidium chairman already by the party's General Council.

While Madusudanan will be the chief of the Board, former Chief Minister O Panneereselvam, former Ministers C Ponnaiyan, K Pandiarajan, Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan are among the newly named 13 members.

The Panneerselvam camp has already challenged before the Election Commission the appointment of Sasikala as General Secretary following which the commission has sought her response.