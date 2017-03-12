Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK's OPS faction constitutes Parliamentary board, elects 13 members

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
The Panneerselvam camp has already challenged before the Election Commission the appointment of Sasikala as General Secretary.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)
 Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Rebel AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam today constituted its Parliamentary Board and announced 13 members for the top body.

Days after the AIADMK Parliamentary Board was reconstituted, with party General Secretary VK Sasikala, replacing her predecessor late J Jayalalithaa as its head, the rebel faction disputed the setting up of the new board.

Presidium Chairman of the dissident group E Madusudanan said "as per party rules only party General Secretay had the authority to name members for the top party body," indicating that the annoucement of a board led by Sasikala was not valid.

"Since the post of party general secretary is now vacant, I appoint new members to the Parliamentary Board," he said in a party release adding he had been named party presidium chairman already by the party's General Council.

While Madusudanan will be the chief of the Board, former Chief Minister O Panneereselvam, former Ministers C Ponnaiyan, K Pandiarajan, Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan are among the newly named 13 members.

The Panneerselvam camp has already challenged before the Election Commission the appointment of Sasikala as General Secretary following which the commission has sought her response.

Tags: aiadmk, panneerselvam, e madusudanan, sasikala, tamil nadu news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 

Post UN Bharatnatyam debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

The actress has given a conscious priority to the West post her success in Hollywood.
 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley slips while boarding chopper in Haridwar, unhurt

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Despite lack of majority, BJP may form Manipur govt with allies

Supporters of BJP celebrate their candidate's win in the Assembly elections in Imphal on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Amarinder Singh, new Punjab CM, to take oath on March 16

Captain Amarinder Singh after winning majority in Punjab assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Parkash Singh Badal resigns after humbling SAD-BJP defeat in Punjab polls

Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: File)

BJP indulging in horse-trading for govt formation in Goa: Digvijaya Singh

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham