Nation, Current Affairs

After NPP pledges support, BJP ready to form govt in Manipur

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
With the support of the NPP, NFP and the LJP, the BJP now has 30 seats in the Manipur Assembly, just 1 short of majority.
BJP workers carry a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party’s victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Imphal (Manipur): The National People’s Party (NPP) of Manipur on Sunday pledged support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, thus taking the saffron party close to a majority in the state Assembly.

NPP President Conrad Sangma said, “National Peoples' Party is in alliance with BJP at the Centre. It was natural for us to work with them in Manipur too.”

The NPP secured 4 seats in the recent Assembly elections in the state, results of which were announced on Saturday. The BJP has won on 21 seats, while the majority mark is 60. Adding NPP’s 4 seats will take its numbers to 25, 6 short of a majority.

However, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), with 4 seats, has already said that it would support BJP. In addition to this, the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), an alliance partner of BJP at the Centre, won 1 seat in the recently concluded elections. Its support takes the BJP’s tally to 30, just one short of the magic figure.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday that the party would approach Manipur governor Najma Heptulla to form a government with the support of NPP, NPF and LJP.

The Congress, which is currently in power in Manipur, won 28 states in the recently concluded state elections, losing 19 seats from the last polls held in 2012. 

Tags: national people’s party (npp), bjp, manipur assembly polls
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

