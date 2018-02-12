search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

War not an option, talk with Pakistan to end bloodshed: Mehbooba Mufti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 12, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
The entreaty came in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing and shelling incidents in which many people have been killed.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti on Monday once again advocated resumption of peace dialogue with Pakistan which, she said, was vital in order to seek an end to the suffering of the people of the State. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti on Monday once again advocated resumption of peace dialogue with Pakistan which, she said, was vital in order to seek an end to the suffering of the people of the State.

The entreaty came in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing and shelling incidents in which scores of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and wounded in past three weeks and militant attacks at security forces camps in twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

 

She tweeted, “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option.”

Meanwhile, Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed the  responsibility of both Sunjwan Army Camp and Karan Nagar CRPF Camp terror attacks that shook Jammu and Kashmir within the last 48 hours.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, j&k militancy, indo-pak relations, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


