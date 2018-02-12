search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Police arrests prime accused in Allahabad student's death case

ANI
Published Feb 12, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 10:32 am IST
26-year-old Dilip Saroj, who was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar was pursuing law in Allahabad University.
Police has also identified Vijay Shankar, a travelling ticket examiner with the Railways as one of the attackers. (Photo: ANI)
 Police has also identified Vijay Shankar, a travelling ticket examiner with the Railways as one of the attackers. (Photo: ANI)

Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the death of a law student of Allahabad University.

The 26-year-old, Dilip Saroj, who was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar was pursuing law in Allahabad University.

 

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media.

Read: Law student dies after being beaten up with bricks, iron rods in UP’s Allahabad

"A special team of Allahabad had arrested Munna Singh Chauhan who had attacked Dilip several times with a rod," said SSP Akash Kulhari.

PAolice has also identified, Vijay Shankar, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) with the Railways as one of the attackers.

On Saturday, Saroj and his friends went out for dinner at the restaurant when they had an argument with the attackers which later turned violent, said police.

Tags: up police, up law and order, viral video, up student, beaten to death
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

The terminal will have a craft village, an indoor forest, craft walls, tea gardens and terracotta flooring.
 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam? Here’s what Bollywood actress said

In January, it was reported that the all-rounder was dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. (Photo: AP / Instagram)
 

MWC 2018: Here are the most anticipated phones at the biggest mobile fair

Over 2,300 exhibitors from across the globe will gather in Barcelona flaunt new hardware, ideas, and innovations. (Representativie Image: Galaxy S9 leak by Evan Blass)
 

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce, experts claim

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch Hardik Pandya dance as Virat Kohli and co receive warm welcome on drum beats

Virat Kohli's men recieved a warm welcome on Sunday in Port Elizabeth ahead of the fifth ODI. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Here's what MS Dhoni told Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Chennai Super Kings return

Ravindra Jadeja said that Dhoni had told him that he would get more of batting opportunities during the IPL. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muslim couple marries adopted Hindu child off as per his religious customs

Rakesh's marriage was commemorated pompously. Mouinuddin's wife, Kausar received her daughter-in-law, Soni, as per Hindu traditions. (Photo: ANI)

Saree clad women run for breast cancer awareness in Bengaluru

Women taking part in the Saree Run to raise awareness about breast cancer in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Raid on prostitution den nets Congress leader, gets bail

R. Ramakrishna

Minister HM Revanna urges public to make ‘Less Traffic Day’ a success

Transport Minister H.M. Revanna flagged off a ‘Cycle Rally and Electric Vehicle Rally’ to promote Less Traffic Day at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. It will be observed on the second Sunday of every month. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Reality show director in harassment row

File photo of the show Pyate hudgir halli life
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham