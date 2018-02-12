Tamil Nadu: No student in 43 engineering colleges managed to pass first semester

CHENNAI: In a shocker to technical institutions, not a single student from 43 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu was able to clear first semester examinations, of which the results were declared last week.

Of 466 affiliated engineering colleges of which took part in the examinations, 141 colleges have got results in single digits, according to sources in Anna University.

The result details, which lay bare the quality of engineering education in the state, showed only 57 colleges register more than 50% pass percentage in the exam. The remaining colleges registered less than 50% passes.

The autonomous engineering colleges and Anna University departments are not part of the first semester exams conducted by Controller of Examinations, Anna University.

To give a proper perspective of the poor performance of the engineering colleges, only three colleges got zero results in the previous year (December 2016) and 12 engineering colleges alone got single digit results.

A document which contains the performance of all engineering colleges was circulated among self-financing engineering colleges on Sunday.

Some principals, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that the result details were correct.

According to the document, PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research stood first on the list with 95.86% pass percentage. Other top engineering colleges like SSN Engineering College, Sri Sai Ram Engineering College and RMK Engineering College featured in the top 10.

Many engineering colleges with less than 10 students were featured in the top 200 with the results of 30% to 35% in the exams. Three colleges with just one student have registered nil results.

Many engineering colleges and their students are preparing to apply for revaluation. Anna University officials are hoping that the results will improve after the revaluation.

IIT Kanpur’s former chairman M. Ananthakrishan said, “The students who have prepared for class 12 exams based on blueprint method, are now struggling in the engineering courses The quality of the faculty members is also very poor.”

Mr. Ananthakrishnan, who is also the Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework Committee chairman, said, “The blueprint method is being abolished in the public exams and I don’t think the present trend will continue in the future.”

He also identified the excessive engineering colleges as main problem of engineering education in the state. “I would say this state does not need more than 200 engineering colleges and we have 530 colleges. The remaining 300 odd colleges have to be shut down,” he observed.

He further said excess engineering colleges could be converted to skill development centres. “Either they must be shut down or they should be converted into skill development centres where they can still give a degree but based on completely a different syllabus. So, students will able get employment or start new ventures,” he proposed.

Career consultant and educationist Jayaprakash A.Gandhi said students this year struggled with tough maths paper. “The math question paper was really good. The importance for application-oriented questions was increased from 50% and 70% which resulted in many students struggling in the exam. It is going to be very difficult for the students to clear exams as they have to reappear for internal exams,” he said. He also forecast the poor results would affect the overall pass percentage after three years.

“Though the overall pass percentage would come down after three years, it is a very good move on part of Anna University. It did not dilute the quality of question paper even in the crisis times,” he added.