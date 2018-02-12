search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: No student in 43 engineering colleges managed to pass first semester

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Feb 12, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Many engineering colleges and their students are preparing to apply for revaluation.
Representation image
 Representation image

CHENNAI: In a shocker to technical institutions, not a single student from 43 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu was able to clear first semester examinations, of which the results were declared last week.

Of 466 affiliated engineering colleges of which took part in the examinations, 141 colleges have got results in single digits, according to sources in Anna University.

 

The result details, which lay bare the quality of engineering education in the state, showed only 57 colleges register more than 50% pass percentage in the exam. The remaining colleges registered less than 50% passes.

The autonomous engineering colleges and Anna University departments are not part of the first semester exams conducted by Controller of Examinations, Anna University.

To give a proper perspective of the poor performance of the engineering colleges, only three colleges got zero results in the previous year (December 2016) and 12 engineering colleges alone got single digit results.

A document which contains the performance of all engineering colleges was circulated among self-financing engineering colleges on Sunday. 

Some principals, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that the result details were correct.

According to the document, PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research stood first on the list with 95.86% pass percentage. Other top engineering colleges like SSN Engineering College, Sri Sai Ram Engineering College and RMK Engineering College featured in the top 10.

a

Many engineering colleges with less than 10 students were featured in the top 200 with the results of 30% to 35% in the exams. Three colleges with just one student have registered nil results.

Many engineering colleges and their students are preparing to apply for revaluation. Anna University officials are hoping that the results will improve after the revaluation.

IIT Kanpur’s former chairman M. Ananthakrishan said, “The students who have prepared for class 12 exams based on blueprint method, are now struggling in the engineering courses The quality of the  faculty members is also very poor.”

Mr. Ananthakrishnan, who is also the Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework Committee chairman, said, “The blueprint method is being abolished in the public exams and I don’t think the present trend will continue in the future.” 

He also identified the excessive engineering colleges as main problem of engineering education in the state. “I would say this state does not need more than 200 engineering colleges and we have 530 colleges. The remaining 300 odd colleges have to be shut down,” he observed.

He further said excess engineering colleges could be converted to skill development centres. “Either they must be shut down or they should be converted into skill development centres where they can still give a degree but based on completely a different syllabus. So, students will able get employment or start new ventures,” he proposed.

Career consultant and educationist Jayaprakash A.Gandhi said students this year struggled with tough maths paper. “The math question paper was really good. The importance for application-oriented questions was increased from 50% and 70% which resulted in many students struggling in the exam. It is going to be very difficult for the students to clear exams as they have to reappear for internal exams,” he said. He also forecast the poor results would affect the overall pass percentage after three years.

“Though the overall pass percentage would come down after three years, it is a very good move on part of Anna University. It did not dilute the quality of question paper even in the crisis times,” he added.

Tags: engineering colleges
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp rolls out much-awaited digital payments service in India

The payments platform's integration may give boost digital payments in India, considering the number of active users on the platform in the country.
 

Stormy vs Stormi: Trump's alleged porn star lover warns Kylie Jenner about baby name

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter share the same name. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou/KylieJenner)
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority: Electronic toll soon on Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ignores rich, targets middle class

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Water bottles thrown at home minister who was in Warangal

Home minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy

Telengana: K T Rama Rao furious over Twitter comments

K T Rama Rao

Asma Jahangir is no more, loved Hyderabad

Pakistani Human Rights lawyer and social activist Asma Jahangir
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham