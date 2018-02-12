Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from RSS chief for 'insulting' remark on Army

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his disrespectful statement against the Indian Army. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his disrespectful statement against the Indian Army.

In a scathing attack on twitter, Rahul said RSS chief's remark was an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Using hashtag "#ApologizeRSS", the Congress president said the speech was an insult to the Indian flag, soldiers.

Rahul said, "Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army."

The RSS Chief's speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation.



It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it.



Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army. #ApologiseRSS pic.twitter.com/Gh7t4Ghgon — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 12, 2018

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and patidar activist Hardik Patel too joined Rahul in attacking Bhagwat.

"RSS is an army of underwear clad men who spark riots in country. I urge Bhagwat to go sell pakodas across country so that Modi can give government jobs to youth of our country," Mevani tweeted.

Addressing RSS workers in Muzaffarpur, Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation has the ability to prepare an “Army” to fight for the country within three days, if such a situation arises.

Also Read: Army will take 6 months, RSS can ready forces in 3 days: Mohan Bhagwat

“Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so,” Bhagwat said.

Sangh is neither a military nor a para military organisation, rather it is like a “parivarik sangathan” (family organisation) where discipline is practised like the Army, he said adding that workers are always happily ready to make supreme sacrifices for their country.

Bhagwat exhorted the RSS workers to set an example of good conduct in their personal, family and social lives.