Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim couple marries adopted Hindu child off as per his religious customs

ANI
Published Feb 12, 2018, 9:41 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 9:41 am IST
The family of Mouinuddin adopted Rakesh Rastogi at the age of 12 but never tried to tamper with his religion.
Rakesh's marriage was commemorated pompously. Mouinuddin's wife, Kausar received her daughter-in-law, Soni, as per Hindu traditions. (Photo: ANI)
Dehradun: A Muslim family from Dehradun has set an example of humanity by neglecting the typical norms in the name of religion and caste, by raising a Hindu orphan boy and marrying him as per his religion's customs.

The family of Mouinuddin adopted Rakesh Rastogi at the age of 12 but never tried to tamper with his religion.

 

Rakesh's marriage was commemorated pompously. Mouinuddin's wife, Kausar received her daughter-in-law, Soni, as per Hindu traditions.

"I celebrate Holi, Diwali and all other festivals in the same house. My family has loved me and supported me in everything, including my marriage," Rakesh said. 

He added that he never felt that he was living with a Muslim family.

"No one ever prohibited my way of worshipping," Rakesh stated.

On February 9, the duo was married as per Hindu rituals.

Tags: hindu-muslim ties, hindu marriage, hindu rituals, muslims adopt hindu
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




