search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

LeT claims responsibility of Sunjwan Army, Karan Nagar CRPF camps attack

ANI
Published Feb 12, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
A CRPF personnel has lost his life in the ongoing encounter at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar.
Two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jammu: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday claimed the responsibility of the recent terror attacks at Sunjwan Army Camp and Karan Nagar CRPF camp.

A CRPF personnel has lost his life in the ongoing encounter at the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, where two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday.

 

Also Read: Army foils militant attack on Srinagar CRPF camp, 1 jawan dead in gunbattle

Earlier on Saturday, terrorists barged into the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six Army personnel and six civilians are injured.

Four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been gunned down.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: 3 more soldiers die in Sunjwan

Combing operations are underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left for Jammu to assess the security situation in the state.

Tags: lashkar-e-taiba, sunjwan army camp attack, karan nagar crpf camp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

The terminal will have a craft village, an indoor forest, craft walls, tea gardens and terracotta flooring.
 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam? Here’s what Bollywood actress said

In January, it was reported that the all-rounder was dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. (Photo: AP / Instagram)
 

MWC 2018: Here are the most anticipated phones at the biggest mobile fair

Over 2,300 exhibitors from across the globe will gather in Barcelona flaunt new hardware, ideas, and innovations. (Representativie Image: Galaxy S9 leak by Evan Blass)
 

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce, experts claim

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch Hardik Pandya dance as Virat Kohli and co receive warm welcome on drum beats

Virat Kohli's men recieved a warm welcome on Sunday in Port Elizabeth ahead of the fifth ODI. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Here's what MS Dhoni told Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Chennai Super Kings return

Ravindra Jadeja said that Dhoni had told him that he would get more of batting opportunities during the IPL. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK moves court to remove Jaya portrait from House, 'she was corrupt'

The plea alleged that the Speaker has 'arbitrarily' taken a decision on February 10 to unveil a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the Assembly hall on Monday in the presence of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. (Photo: ANI)

35-yr-old Mumbai man commits suicide after being forced to lick spit off shoe

The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step. (Representational Image)

SC stays FIR against Major Aditya, asks govt to not take any 'coercive' action

The Supreme Court on Monday has put on hold any coercive action against the Army officer accused in the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in January, 2018. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from RSS chief for 'insulting' remark on Army

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his disrespectful statement against the Indian Army. (Photo: File)

Army foils militant attack on Srinagar CRPF camp, 1 jawan dead in gunbattle

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham