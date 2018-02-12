search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

35-yr-old Mumbai man commits suicide after being forced to lick spit off shoe

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
4 men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity.
The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step. (Representational Image)
 The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai after four people assaulted him and forced him to lick a shoe on which one of the accused had spit, police said on Monday. 

The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.

 

During the incident, one of the accused spit off his shoe and forced Shaikh to lick it, he said.

Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.

The police found a purported suicide note from Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said.

Based on the suicide note, the police arrested Ismail Shaikh (47), Akbar Shaikh (35), Karia Pavse (35) and Afzal Qureshi (44) on Saturday evening, the official said.

They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abatement of suicide), the official said, adding that an investigation was underway. 

Tags: suicide, mumbai man hangs himself, assault, man forced to lick shoe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

The terminal will have a craft village, an indoor forest, craft walls, tea gardens and terracotta flooring.
 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam? Here’s what Bollywood actress said

In January, it was reported that the all-rounder was dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. (Photo: AP / Instagram)
 

MWC 2018: Here are the most anticipated phones at the biggest mobile fair

Over 2,300 exhibitors from across the globe will gather in Barcelona flaunt new hardware, ideas, and innovations. (Representativie Image: Galaxy S9 leak by Evan Blass)
 

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce, experts claim

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch Hardik Pandya dance as Virat Kohli and co receive warm welcome on drum beats

Virat Kohli's men recieved a warm welcome on Sunday in Port Elizabeth ahead of the fifth ODI. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Here's what MS Dhoni told Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Chennai Super Kings return

Ravindra Jadeja said that Dhoni had told him that he would get more of batting opportunities during the IPL. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays FIR against Major Aditya, asks govt to not take any 'coercive' action

The Supreme Court on Monday has put on hold any coercive action against the Army officer accused in the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in January, 2018. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from RSS chief for 'insulting' remark on Army

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his disrespectful statement against the Indian Army. (Photo: File)

Army foils militant attack on Srinagar CRPF camp, 1 jawan dead in gunbattle

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Army will take 6 months, RSS can ready forces in 3 days: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief said this while addressing the workers at Zila school ground on the last day of his six-day visit of Muzaffarpur. (Photo: PTI)

Police arrests prime accused in Allahabad student's death case

Police has also identified Vijay Shankar, a travelling ticket examiner with the Railways as one of the attackers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham