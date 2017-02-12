 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay walks back as Bangladesh celebrate his dismissal. (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Taskin Ahmed gets rid of Indian openers
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Worry mounts for Sasikala as more defections plague AIADMK

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
AIADMK from MPs from Tuticorin, Vellore and Perambalur were the latest to join the OPS camp.
Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee, AIADMK MP from Tuticorin, Vellore MP Senguttuvan and Perambalur MP, R P Marutharaja were the latest to join the Panneerselvam camp. (Photo: Twitter)
 Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee, AIADMK MP from Tuticorin, Vellore MP Senguttuvan and Perambalur MP, R P Marutharaja were the latest to join the Panneerselvam camp. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp on Sunday got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.

The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.

The MPs called on Panneerselvam at his Greenways Road residence this morning and extended solidarity to him.

Four AIADMK Lok Sabha MPS -- P R Sundaram, K Ashok Kumar, V Sathyabama and Vanaroja -- had already switched over to the Chief Minister's camp, pledging support to him. Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan is also in the Panneerselvam camp.

Panneerselvam at present also enjoys the support of seven MLAs, including him. In the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK has 135 MLAs.

AIADMK Fisheries wing Joint Secretary K A Jeyapaul, a Minister in the 2011-16 Jayalalithaa cabinet and former Erode Mayor Mallika Paramasivan also joined the Panneerselvam camp on Sunday.

On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha.

Tags: vk sasikala, aiadmk, o panneerselvam, tn political crisis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

VK Sasikala leaves everyone guessing, says will protest in 'another form'

She also wondered if the "delay" by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in inviting her to form the govt was to facilitate a split in AIADMK ranks.
12 Feb 2017 9:26 AM
VK Sasikala

Delay in invitation attempt to divide party, says VK Sasikala

‘Will protest in different way from today’.
12 Feb 2017 1:51 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 5S comes cheap, thanks to Apple’s latest deal

Apple iPhone 5s Gold.
 

Watch: R Ashwin creates history, becomes fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin got two important wickets in the first innings of India’s one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI)
 

WhatsApp's crucial new feature to provide better security

(Representational image)
 

Box-office: Akshay packs a 'Jolly good' punch, grosses nearly 30 crs in two days

A still from the film.
 

J. K. Rowling blasts Trump defender Piers Morgan in Twitter battle

Morgan accused Rowling of being
 

DNA evidence exonerates dog from death sentence in US

Jeb, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was the service dog for Kenneth Job, 79, an Air Force veteran with neurodegenerative disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth who uses Jed to help him stand and walk. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4 militants, 2 Army jawans killed in encounter in Kulgam

The house in Kulgam's Yaripora area where terrorists were holed up. (Photo:Twitter)

Reply date for I-T queries on deposits during note ban extended till Feb 15

Image for representational purpose only

As rumours swell, Sengottaiyan denies he is CM candidate

K. A. Sengottaiyan

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)

On the contrary: Gangamma's advice — Majja maadi

Nightclub (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham