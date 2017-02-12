 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli walks back as Bangladesh celebrate his dismissal. (Photo: AP) Live, Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Jadeja dismisses Soumya Sarkar
 
'Some don't want a lady in politics': Sasikala disowns letter to Amma

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 12, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Panneerselvam had read out a letter by Sasikala to Jayalalithaa which said she said she had no interest in politics.
AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Sunday disowned a letter she had allegedly written to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, seeking her apology.

According to ANI, Sasikala claimed that the circulation of the letter showed that ‘there are people who do not want a lady to get into politics’.

"A letter has been circulated as if I have written it. It shows there are people who cannot tolerate a lady getting into politics," she said.

This was a clear reference to caretaker CM O Panneerselvam, who had read out the letter to the media last week, in which Sasikala purportedly promised Jayalalithaa that she would cut contact with her family, and had no interest in politics.

“Things which are happening now are not new to us. There were attempts in past also to divide the party,” the AIADMK general secretary claimed on Sunday.

“It is very difficult to be a woman in politics. I have not experienced it only now, but earlier too with Amma,” Sasikala added speaking to media persons.

Subsequently, Sasikala left for Golden Bay resort at Kuvathur near Mamallapuram to meet MLAs who have allegedly been ‘detained’ there.

Issuing a veiled threat to the Union Government and Governor, Sasikala on Saturday had charged that the “delay” in calling her to form the government seems to be a design to “engineer split in her party” and declared that she would protest in a “different way” from Sunday.

“I feel the delay in calling me to form the government is a clear attempt to engineer split in the AIADMK. We have been patient till today (Saturday). We will protest in a different way from tomorrow (Sunday),” she told reporters.

However, NDTV reported on Sunday that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao was ‘not intimidated’ by such threats, and that he ‘believes he has constitutional duty to provide a stable government’.

The drama unfolds as more legislators joined the Panneerselvam camp on Sunday. The acting CM now has 10 MPs and 8 MLAs on his side, apart from himself.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, aiadmk, tamil nadu crisis, jayalalithaa, panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

