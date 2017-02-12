 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Reply date for I-T queries on deposits during note ban extended till Feb 15

ANI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Last year, IT department sent out SMS, e-mails to 18 lakh people for suspicious cash deposits of 5 lakh rupees and above during note ban.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has extended the date for replying to the queries on cash deposits during the demonetisation period till February 15.

On December 31 last year, the tax department had launched 'Operation Clean Money' under which it had sent out SMS and e-mails to 18 lakh assessees in the initial phase for suspicious cash deposits of 5 lakh rupees and above made during the demonetisation period.

These people had to reply to these queries by logging onto the e-filing portal within 10 days. This has now been extended till Wednesday, i.e. till Feburary 15.

In the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section to clear the doubts over replying to SMS or e-mail queries received with regard to suspicious deposits, the tax department said assessees should give explanations of the source of cash.

If the cash deposited is from multiple sources or arises from cash in hand as on November 8, the assessee while replying on the e-filing portal will have to give segregated details like cash withdrawn from bank, cash received from identifiable persons with or without PAN, cash received from unidentifiable persons and cash out of earlier income or savings.

The assessee can also report how much he has deposited or will deposit under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme, in which it can pay 50 per cent tax and penalty and come clean.

Tags: operation clean money, income tax department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)
 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As rumours swell, Sengottaiyan denies he is CM candidate

K. A. Sengottaiyan

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)

On the contrary: Gangamma's advice — Majja maadi

Nightclub (Representational Image)

Club us with them, legislators not untouchables

Picture for representation only

‘The greed to grab public land is incessant’

The government’s proposal to reduce the 15% reservation for parks and playgrounds has received much criticism. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham