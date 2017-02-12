Record turnout of 64 per cent poll in Uttar Pradesh worries BJP

New Delhi: The first ballots in UP were cast across 73 constituencies in the riot-scarred and communally sensitive region of the state on Saturday. A high turnout of 59 per cent in this region had favoured the Narendra Modi-led BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

This time, however, the impressive 64 per cent turnout might not adhere to the usual indicator that the more people coming out to vote, the more it’s a vote for change. This time the figures tell no story. Reports reaching the saffron headquarters were “confusing and mixed”.

A senior BJP functionary observing the trend merely said, “There’s no wave and it’s difficult to predict. The fight could be between the BSP and BJP. But cannot say.”

Phase-I voting trend likely to spell trouble for BJP

The region is locked in a four-cornered fight between BJP, BSP, SP-Congress and RLD. After losing Delhi, Bihar and the situation in Punjab looking extremely grim, Uttar Pradesh is a do-or-die battle for BJP.

The UP polls are being touted as a mini referendum on the Modi government’s demoneitsation policy and an electoral defeat in UP could deliver a severe body blow to the BJP’s electoral prospects in 2019 general elections.

Some saffron pundits admit that despite flaunting the development plank, polarisation after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 had helped the BJP in western UP. This time too, BJP played its hawkish card and raised issues like banning of illegal slaughter houses, Ram Mandir and exodus from Kairana.

Saturday’s voting trend in the Muslim dominated areas like Muzaffarnagar (65%) Aligarh (65%), Meerut (65%, Agra (63%) among others could spell trouble for the BJP, a saffron functionary observed. The BJP wants the Muslim votes to split between the BSP and the SP-Congress alliance.