Nation, Current Affairs

Record turnout of 64 per cent poll in Uttar Pradesh worries BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Feb 12, 2017, 12:26 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 2:47 am IST
A senior BJP functionary said, “No wave and it’s difficult to predict.”
Reports reaching the saffron headquarters were “confusing and mixed”.
 Reports reaching the saffron headquarters were “confusing and mixed”.

New Delhi: The first ballots in UP were cast across 73 constituencies in the riot-scarred and communally sensitive region of the state on Saturday. A high turnout of 59 per cent in this region had favoured the Narendra Modi-led BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

This time, however, the impressive 64 per cent turnout might not adhere to the usual indicator that the more people coming out to vote, the more it’s a vote for change. This time the figures tell no story. Reports reaching the saffron headquarters were “confusing and mixed”.

A senior BJP functionary observing the trend merely said, “There’s no wave and it’s difficult to predict. The fight could be between the BSP and BJP. But cannot say.”

Phase-I voting trend likely to spell trouble for BJP
The first ballots in UP were cast across 73 constituencies in the riot-scarred and communally sensitive region of the state on Saturday. The second part of western UP will go to polls on Wednesday.

The region is locked in a four-cornered fight between BJP, BSP, SP-Congress and RLD. After losing Delhi, Bihar and the situation in Punjab looking extremely grim, Uttar Pradesh is a do-or-die battle for BJP.

The UP polls are being touted as a mini referendum on the Modi government’s demoneitsation policy and an electoral defeat in UP could deliver a severe body blow to the BJP’s electoral prospects in 2019 general elections.

Some saffron pundits admit that despite flaunting the development plank, polarisation after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 had helped the BJP in western UP. This time too, BJP played its hawkish card and raised issues like banning of illegal slaughter houses, Ram Mandir and exodus from Kairana.

Saturday’s voting trend in the Muslim dominated areas like Muzaffarnagar (65%) Aligarh (65%), Meerut (65%, Agra (63%) among others could spell trouble for the BJP, a saffron functionary observed. The BJP wants the Muslim votes to split between the BSP and the SP-Congress alliance.

Tags: lok sabha elections, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
 

The next iPhone will unlock with your eyes: Report

The upcoming range of iPhone is already said to feature OLED panels from Samsung Display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On Valentine Day, IAF will have new eye in sky 'AEW&C'

Airborne Early Warning & Control

Aerospace excellence centre at Devanahalli soon

Sarang team during the rehearsal for the Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru at Yelahanka Air Base (Photo: Satish. B)

Without foot overbridge, Hoodi station users flirt with danger

Commuters at Hoodi Railway Station

KIA metro interchange by April

This Key link is crucial to Phase-1, East West and North South Corridor and currently commuters use only one of the entrances.

KPSC appointments: Hota report ignored

Karnataka Public Service Commission
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham