 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli walks back as Bangladesh celebrate his dismissal. (Photo: AP) Live, Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Jadeja dismisses Soumya Sarkar
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan, Bihar police detain 2 suspected Pakistani spies

ANI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
One of the suspected spies was detained in Jaisalmer's Dhanana, while the other was detained in Bihar's Bhojpur.
Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Police arrested a Jaisalmer resident allegedly planning to share information with Pakistan Intelligence agencies. (Photo: File)
 Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Police arrested a Jaisalmer resident allegedly planning to share information with Pakistan Intelligence agencies. (Photo: File)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Two suspected Pakistani spies were detained by the police on Sunday.

One of the suspected spies was detained in Jaisalmer's Dhanana, while the other was detained in Bihar's Bhojpur.

Earlier in the day, a suspected Pakistani spy was detained by the CID and Border Intelligence Police near the border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

A joint interrogation is currently underway.

Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Police arrested a Jaisalmer resident allegedly planning to share information with Pakistan Intelligence agencies. A case was lodged against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Tags: jaisalmer, pak spies caught, rajasthan police, bihar police
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Australian wicketkeeper gets hit on the head with a bat

Sam Harper was hit on head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Having sex too frequently can affect satisfaction in bed

It all depends on finding the right one (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: 150-year-old wedding dress found after social media appeal

A Facebook post about the loss of her dress was shared more than 200,000 times across social media. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Buckingham Palace offers 30,000-a-year to run Queen's Twitter

A job advertisement has been placed on the Queen's official website seeking a new 'digital communications officer' to join a
 

Dominican paper runs photo of Alec Baldwin instead of Trump, apologises

Dominican Republic's El Nacional print edition shows comedian Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” next to a photo of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the paper's international page with the Spanish headline: “Trump says settlements in Israel don’t favor peace.
 

Mohammad Azharuddin cannot find any fault in Virat Kohli’s game

Mohammad Azharuddin said that Virat Kohli’s rich vein of form has helped him become a better captain. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At Rahul Gandhi's poll rally in Uttarakhand, BJP workers chant Modi's name

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress ruined Uttarakhand, opposed creation of state: Modi at poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Uttarakhand. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Maharashtra: Tempo driver abducts, rapes woman, accomplice films act

Fed up with constant threats, the victim consumed acid on February 6, following which she revealed about the incident to her family. (Photo: Representational Image)

4 Hizbul terrorists gunned down in Kashmir, 2 jawans killed

Out of the four militants, three have been identified as Mudasir Ahmed Tantray, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Azhar Ahmed. Effort was on to identify the fourth one. (Photo: Twitter)

TN crisis: Setbacks continue for Sasikala camp as 10 MPs join OPS

Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee, AIADMK MP from Tuticorin, Vellore MP Senguttuvan and Perambalur MP, R P Marutharaja were the latest to join the Panneerselvam camp. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham