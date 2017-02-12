 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early, removes Mehedi
 
Police identify those involved in theft at Kailash Satyarthi's house

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 8:04 am IST
The thieves allegedly decamped with the replica of the Nobel Medal and the citation along with some jewellery from Satyarthi's residence.
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Police has identified those burglars who were involved in the theft at Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's house.

Sources said police has identified the burglars involved in the crime and they are likely to be nabbed soon. District police and Crime Branch teams have been investigating the case.

Police had found a pair of shoes in Satyarthi's house that were suspected to belong to the burglars but they later turned out to be part of the items that were stolen from one of the other houses.

"Earlier, Satyarthi's son said the shoes belong to his father but after his return, Satyarthi said the shoes don't belong to him. We thought that the shoes belong to one of the burglars but later it turned out, that they had been left behind by them," a senior police officer said.

"The shoes had been stolen from one of the other houses that had been broken into and probably were left by the burglars since they didn't have enough space in their bag," he said.

The officer said the accused have been identified on the basis of other clues and are likely to be nabbed soon.

The thieves allegedly decamped with the replica of the Nobel Medal and the citation along with a host of other mementos from around the world and some jewellery from Satyarthi's Kalkaji residence.

Police had said that it appeared that the burglars had come with an intention only to rob jewellery as the other expensive items were left untouched. Two other houses in the same area as Satyarthi's had also been broken into.

The child rights activist won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He shared the prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai.

Satyarthi had presented his Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Pranab Mukherjee in January, 2015. The original medal has been preserved and is now on display at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, his office had said.

