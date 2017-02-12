PM Modi likes peeping into bathrooms: Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘raincoat in bathroom’ remark and said that the latter liked ‘peeping into others’ bathrooms’.

Addressing a joint press conference with UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in which the two alliance partners released a joint manifesto, Mr Gandhi said, “I understand that Modiji likes to read horoscopes, search google, make people stand in queues and peep into bathrooms of others, but he remains a failure as a Prime Minister. He can peep into bathrooms in his free time”.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav also joined the Congress vice- president in attacking the Prime Minister. In an obvious reference to Mr Modi, the Chief Minister said, “Some people do ‘mann ki baat’ but no ‘kaam ki baat’ (all talk, no work)”.

The CM also had a word of advice for the PM when he said, “It is not healthy to be so angry because it reveals your nervousness”, he said in an apparent reference to the Prime Minister statement on Friday in which he warned the Congress saying, “Hold your tongue, I have your entire janampatri (horoscope)”.