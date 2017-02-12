 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay walks back as Bangladesh celebrate his dismissal. (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Taskin Ahmed gets rid of Indian openers
 
Ministry of Home Affairs website hacked, blocked temporarily

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
The MHA website was immediately blocked by the National Informatics Centre after hacking was noticed.
More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years . (Photo: Representational Image)
 More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years . (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs website was hacked today, prompting authorities to temporarily block it, an official said.

The MHA website was immediately blocked by the National Informatics Centre after hacking was noticed.

Computer emergency response teams are looking into the incident, the official said. Further details were awaited.

Last month, suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives had hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content.

More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years and a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes, according to official data released this month.

Tags: website hack, ministry of home affairs, mha website hack

ADVERTISEMENT
