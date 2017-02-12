Nation, Current Affairs

Interceptor missile tested successfully off Odisha coast

AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Feb 12, 2017
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 2:45 am IST
It has entered an exclusive club of four nations with developing capabilities to secure its skies and cities against hostile threats.
Balasore: Consolidating further its ballistic missile defence system, India on Saturday successfully tested its interceptor missile off the Odisha coast.

Sources in the Defence Research and Development organisation said the interceptor was launched from Abdul Kalam Island or Wheeler Island of Integrated Test Range at about 7.45 am.

With this commendable scientific achievement, India has crossed an important milestone in building its overall capability towards enhanced security against incoming ballistic missile threats. It has entered an exclusive club of four nations with developing capabilities to secure its skies and cities against hostile threats.

Termed as Prithvi Defence Vehicle Mission of PDV Mission, this operation is designed for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region (at an altitude above 50 km of earth’s atmosphere). “Both, the PDV interceptor and the two stage target missile, were successfully engaged in Saturday’s mission,” a DRDO official said.

