Foreign students in Hyderabad shrug-off Donald Trump's ban

Published Feb 12, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 3:01 am IST
They are not worried about the likelihood of them losing educational opportunities since the doors are open for them in several countries.
 Donald Trump

Hyderabad: Students from seven Muslim nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — are of the view that courts will apply brakes on President Trump’s plans to ban entry of citizens from their countries into the United States. They are not worried about the likelihood of them losing educational opportunities since the doors are open for them in several countries including India. Nearly a thousand students from these countries have enrolled in different UG, PG and Ph. D courses this academic year in Osmania University.

Somalia born Ifrah Omar Warsame, doing her BA final year in Nizam College, said, “Students from Somalia go to Asian countries like India and Malaysia as to Canada, Germany, Fran-ce and the US. In case of restrictions in one country, students are free to explore alternative destinations.” Varsity officials spoke to international students to find out what was on their mind. “Students are not losing their sleep over the issue and they are not Ame-rica-bound either. Also, they feel Trump’s decision will not stand in co-urt since America is a country of immigrants,” Prof. GB Reddy, director, University Foreign Relations Office, said.

