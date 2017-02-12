Nation, Current Affairs

AP: Drama unfolds as YSRC MLA Roja jumps out of moving car

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Protests erupted across the state condemning the arrest of Ms Roja with YSRC supporters coming onto the streets.
Circle Inspector Sahera Begum in the back seat (left) takes YSR congress MLA R.K. Roja to Vijayawada airport near Gannavaram on Saturday.
 Circle Inspector Sahera Begum in the back seat (left) takes YSR congress MLA R.K. Roja to Vijayawada airport near Gannavaram on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA: Politics between the Telugu Desam and the YSRC took an ugly turn on the second day of National Women's Parliament (NWP) as the police detained YSRC legislator R.K. Roja at the airport on Saturday. She was held at a waiting room at the airport, citing the security protocal for the Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, and was taken away in a police convoy for allegedly uploading incriminating material on social media.

No one knew about her whereabouts for a while until Ms Roja sent a selfie video explaining what happened in the vehicle. She said that the police had told her that she would be taken to the venue but they took her on the highway towards Guntur and later turned towards Hyderabad. The video circulated quickly among the YSRC cadre and there was high drama on the Guntur-Hyderabad highway.

At Perecharla junction, Ms Roja tried to get off the vehicle and fell down on the road. The police made her sit in the vehicle and drove away. The convoy was spotted again at Medi Konduru and Sattenapalli. It was then clear to YSRC leaders that she is being shifted to Hyderabad. At Dachepally, YSRC leaders, including Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Janga Krishnamurthy, gathered in huge numbers to intercept the convoy. The police arrested both the leaders and dispersed the followers.

Protests erupted across the state condemning the arrest of Ms Roja with YSRC supporters coming onto the streets. Left parties found fault with the government for not allowing Roja to attend the event. YSRC leaders K. Pardasarathi, Jogi Ramesh, Vellampalli Srinivas, Giddi Eswari and others marched to the DGP office from Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium and gave a representation to Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao demanding the immediate release of Ms Roja.

Mr Parthasarathi told reporters that the DGP had told them that Ms Roja was arrested because she made provocative posts on social media. She would be allowed to the NWP only if she gave an undertaking that she would not speak anything negative, the YSRC leaders claimed the DGP told them.

Tags: ysr congress legislator and actor r.k. roja, national women parliament
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Lifestyle Gallery

Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
 

The next iPhone will unlock with your eyes: Report

The upcoming range of iPhone is already said to feature OLED panels from Samsung Display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On Valentine Day, IAF will have new eye in sky 'AEW&C'

Airborne Early Warning & Control

Aerospace excellence centre at Devanahalli soon

Sarang team during the rehearsal for the Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru at Yelahanka Air Base (Photo: Satish. B)

Without foot overbridge, Hoodi station users flirt with danger

Commuters at Hoodi Railway Station

KIA metro interchange by April

This Key link is crucial to Phase-1, East West and North South Corridor and currently commuters use only one of the entrances.

KPSC appointments: Hota report ignored

Karnataka Public Service Commission
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham