Nation, Current Affairs

Downfall of those who promised 'acche din' has begun: Akhilesh attacks Modi

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Claiming that SP was ahead of rivals in the first phase, Akhilesh said the trend will continue and the alliance will get majority.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Badaun (UP): The downfall of those who had "befooled" the people promising "achche din" has started, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said, attacking the Prime Minister, and asked him as to when will he do "kaam ki baat".

"He (PM) says the Samajwadi Party did a lot of "karnama" (misdeeds). He says 'Mann Ki Baat' on TV and radio, I want to ask him as to when will he do 'kaam ki baat' (talk of something worthwhile)," Yadav said at an election rally here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday attacked Akhilesh saying, "Akhileshji says 'kaam bolta hai', (but) even a child here knows that it is your karnama (misdeed) which is speaking for you."

Referring to the infamous Badaun rape case of two sisters, Akhilesh said leaders of all parties reached there and the matter was even raised in the UN, but a CBI probe gave a clean chit to the state and "the conspiracy to defame" was exposed.

"The downfall of those who had befooled people promising 'acche din' has started. After 2017, they will be wiped out in 2019 also. They (BJP) should tell as to what have they done for people," he said.

Claiming that SP was ahead of rivals in the first phase, Akhilesh said the trend will continue and the alliance will get majority.

"We could have got majority alone, but after alliance with Congress we will comfortably win over 300 seats," Akhilesh said, asking people to vote for party candidates.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, bjp, narendra modi, acche din
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Budaun

