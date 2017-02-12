Congress ruined Uttarakhand, opposed creation of state: Modi at poll rally

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Asserting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have only progressed in the recently formed states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of ruining Uttarakhand and playing with the aspirations of the people.

"Why did Congress oppose creation of Uttarakhand as a state? Those who cannot think well of the people here, how can they govern?" Prime Minister Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

Training his guns on the Congress, the Prime Minister said the former insulted the soldiers by asking for proof of the surgical strikes conducted last year across the Line of Control (LoC).

Shifting his focus on One Rank One Pension (OROP), Prime Minister Modi said the Congress Party deceived the soldiers as they had no knowledge of the scheme.

"The Congress made a joke out of OROP. It was implemented once we assumed," he said.

Extending his support to the commoners, Prime Minister Modi assured that he would not let the ones who looted the common people have a sigh of relief.

Reiterating the wonders a common man can do, the Prime Minister said by the support of 1.25 crore people he (who was once only a tea seller) can fight back powerful people.

"For 70 years these powerful people looted the nation, they think what can this chai wala do? They are very powerful people but I have blessings of 125 crore people of India and hence this chai-wala is able to fight these people (who looted the country)," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur yesterday, slammed the opposition for asking for proofs regarding the surgical strikes, saying that the time has come for the opposition to pay for their sins.

"It has become important to defeat the people who don't have any interest in development and only want to save their seats. Now the time has come when they (opposition) need to pay for all everything that they have done," he said.

Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15.