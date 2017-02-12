BJP not meddling in Tamil Nadu turmoil: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the BJP had no intention of meddling in the ongoing political turmoil in Tamil Nadu.

“We do not have a member in the Assembly. Where is the question of the BJP doing anything (there)? We are not part of the government,” Mr Venkaiah Naidu told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Stating the power struggle in Tamil Nadu was an internal affair of the AIADMK, he said the people wanted a leader who could take forward the ideology of the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

“We feel sad about what is happening within that party. How to go about... they should decide. As far as the Governor is concerned, he is bound by the Constitution. He will do, he will go by the book and he will go by precedence. He will go by legal opinions. The BJP is not interfering in the internal affairs of that party,” he said.

The BJP, he said, had always maintained a “good relationship” with AIADMK when Jayalalithaa was alive and would continue to do so.

He lambasted the Congress for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that if general elections were held now, the BJP will win over 300 seats. He said the party had not learnt its lesson even after repeatedly losing elections.

“The Congress is unable to digest the growing popularity of the PM and is resorting to a dirty smear campaign,” he said. He said the BJP was committed to categorisation of SCs into A, B, C and D groups.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not get an appointment with the Prime Minister last week due to busy campaign schedule. “It took a political turn, but that is not the case. Due to the busy election schedule, he might not have got appointment,” Mr Naidu said. He said that Mr Rao would meet Mr Modi soon.